Preview: Inter Milan vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

One point away from the last 16 of the Champions League, Arsenal put their perfect record on the line at San Siro on Tuesday night, when they lock horns with Inter Milan.

Six points and five places separate the two continental heavyweights in the league phase table, as the Nerazzurri aim to avoid an unwanted club first.

Match preview

Two-time Champions League bridesmaids already in the current decade, 2023 and 2025 Champions League runners-up Inter Milan were close to flawless in the opening rounds of the current edition, winning each of their four games while conceding just one goal.

However, Cristian Chivu's men have now lost their air of European invincibility following back-to-back defeats to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, the latter of whom unexpectedly prevailed at San Siro courtesy of a Dominik Szoboszlai spot kick.

Not only did the defeat to the Premier League champions end Inter's 18-match unbeaten run at home in the Champions League, it also leaves the Nerazzurri at risk of suffering three consecutive defeats in the tournament proper for the first time in their glittering history.

Inter's record since that lowly Liverpool loss reads a pleasing six wins, one draw and one defeat from their last eight games, though, including a 1-0 Serie A success over Udinese at the weekend courtesy of Lautaro Martinez strike.

Chivu's men have now triumphed in five of their last six Serie A game to cement their position at the top of the standings over AC Milan and holders Napoli, and it will come as little surprise to learn that the hosts have kept a praiseworthy four clean sheets in their last six affairs.

Dogged defence meets dogged defence on Tuesday evening, as the two teams with the best rearguard records go head-to-head; Inter's total of four goals conceded is only better than Arsenal's solitary goal allowed.

That inconsequential strike against the Gunners came in their statement beating of Bayern Munich, before a straightforward 3-0 triumph over Club Brugge put Mikel Arteta's men on the brink of sealing a top-eight finish.

The importance of bypassing the playoffs cannot be overstated for a team still fighting on four fronts, but while victory may not be pivotal this week, a seventh straight win would represent an all-time best for Arsenal in any UEFA competition.

However, the Gunners have fallen flat in their last two Premier League match - goalless draws with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest - and the latter result snapped Arsenal's 14-game scoring streak away from home in all competitions.

Speaking of Arteta's men flattering to deceive on the road, Inter memorably sunk the Gunners 1-0 in last year's UCL league phase, belated revenge for their historic 5-1 San Siro slaughter in the 2003-04 campaign.

Team News

Inter boss Chivu is currently operating without two vital cogs in Hakan Calhanoglu (calf) and Denzel Dumfries (ankle), and neither man is expected to return in time for the visit of the Gunners.

Backup goalkeeper Josep Martinez (ankle) might be considered for a place on the bench this week, but Raffaele Di Gennaro (hand) and Tomas Palacios (thigh) are also absent for the home side, who at least have a couple of well-rested big-hitters ready to return.

Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram were unused substitutes against Udinese, but the pair should be restored to Chivu's 3-5-2 setup, which should also feature one-time Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the middle.

From ex-Gunners lynchpins to current Gunners lynchpins, Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard and Declan Rice must all tread with care on Tuesday, as the trio are one booking away from incurring a continental suspension.

Arteta should not factor such hypotheticals into his team selection, but he must consider the injuries to Max Dowman (ankle), Piero Hincapie (thigh) and Riccardo Calafiori (muscle) - none of the three is expected to return for another few weeks.

With Manchester United to come in the Premier League and a last-16 place virtually assured, expect a few changes on the visitors end, to the benefit of Merino, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Jesus.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Acerbi, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Merino; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

We say: Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal

Recent history could repeat itself for an Arsenal side whose slow, laborious build-up play still bedevils them, especially as Arteta's men have bigger fish to fry during the hectic winter schedule.

A resolute and in-form Inter side with more to play for can capitalise on the Gunners being almost there in terms of last-16 qualification, as the visitors' European winning streak comes to an end.

