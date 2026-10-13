Arsenal vs. Lille lineups confirmed: Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Bruno Guimaraes decisions made

Arsenal and Lille have confirmed their starting lineups for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was dealt two fresh injury blows ahead of the visit of Les Dogues, as Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi suffered ankle injuries in the warm-down to Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Guimaraes; Madueke, Merino, Eze; Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Saka, Odegaard, Havertz, Calafiori, O'Neill, Dowman, Hashi, Salmon

Lille XI: Ozer; Goffi, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud; Andre, Bentaleb; Bakwa, Haraldsson, Mukau; Ueda

Subs: Gill, Sajous, Srdanovic, Giroud, Sahraoui, Kjaergaard, Onal, Nianzou, Verdonk, Cossier, Perrin, Diaoune

More to follow.