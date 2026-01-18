Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Inter Milan: Hincapie, Calafiori, triple ban risk

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 08:53

Six for six in the 2025-26 Champions League league phase, Arsenal's 100% record will come under serious threat in Tuesday's clash with Inter Milan at San Siro.

The Gunners currently lead the way in Europe as the only team with 18 points from a possible 18, having most recently taken down Club Brugge 3-0 before the UCL paused for Christmas.

However, Mikel Arteta's men have been held to back-to-back goalless draws by Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, hardly a good omen before facing a side renowned for defensive discipline.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Inter, who sit sixth in the league-phase table with 12 points.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Piero Hincapie was withdrawn against Liverpool due to a thigh injury, and while there is no firm word on how severe his issue is, he will not make the trip to Milan.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Likewise, Riccardo Calafiori still has a few hoops to jump through before he can return from a muscular problem, one that has kept him out of the Gunners' last seven games in all tournaments.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Arteta said before Forest that Max Dowman - who suffered an ankle injury last month - was "very similar" to Cristhian Mosquera, who was on the bench at the City Ground after his own ankle issue.

However, the teenager is still thought to be a few weeks away from his own comeback, so an appearance in midweek is out of the question.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game, but Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Christian Norgaard will miss the matchday eight clash with Kairat if they are booked on Tuesday.

