Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Arsenal put their perfect Champions League record on the line in matchday three of the 2026-27 league phase, when Mikel Arteta's men go up against the mighty Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Gunners have already seen off Napoli and Lille without conceding to open up a two-point lead over Vincent Kompany's charges, who battered Bodo/Glimt 5-0 the first time around before a chaotic 3-3 draw with Viking FK.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to follow the fixture.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal kick off?

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal kicks off at 8pm UK time, or 9pm local time for those based in the German city.

Six other Champions League matches commence at the same time, including Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig and Aston Villa vs. Viking.

Where is Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal being played?

Bayern Munich are welcoming Arsenal to their Allianz Arena home, where Kompany's men have won all four games in all tournaments this season, remarkably scoring five or more goals in each match.

The Bavarians have also avoided defeat in 39 consecutive Champions League group stage/league phase matches on their own turf, since a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in the 2013-14 season.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK will be able to watch Arsenal take on Bayern on TNT Sports 1.

TNT Sports 1 can be accessed on channel 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (EE TV/BT TV) for those with the necessary subscription.

Online streaming

Bayern vs. Arsenal can also be streamed online via HBO Max, TNT Sports' official streaming partner accessible on computers, phones and games consoles.

A monthly TNT Sports subscription costs £25.99 for the first 12 months, before the price increases to £30.99 per month.

Highlights

TNT Sports will post highlights of the game on their website and YouTube channel, as will the official Arsenal and Bayern Munich accounts.

Those staying up late can also catch highlights on a special Champions League Match of the Day on BBC One, which begins at 10.40pm on Wednesday night.

What is at stake for Bayern Munich and Arsenal?

One unbeaten UCL record may cease to exist when the final whistle blows at the Allianz Arena, where a rare away triumph in Munich for Arsenal would represent a significant statement of their European credentials.

Arteta masterminded a 3-1 home victory over Bayern in last year's league phase, but the Gunners have lost their last three games at the Allianz Arena and have only won one of their previous seven trips to the venue.

However, the Premier League champions have strung together an incredible 14-match winning run in the Champions League league phase, although that pales in comparison to Bayern winning 37 and drawing two of their last 39 UCL group stage/league phase games in front of their own fans.

The Bavarians' talisman Harry Kane has a couple of recent wrongs to right against Arsenal too, having failed to score in his last two appearances vs. the Gunners, albeit while netting 15 overall in 22 previous head-to-heads.

On the visitors' end, a major opportunity awaits Noni Madueke, who scored in this fixture last term and was the hero of the hour in the weekend's win over Nottingham Forest after Eberechi Eze's toothless performance.