Arsenal vs. Sporting: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League quarter-final

By Ben Knapton | 14 Apr 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 13:00

Still in control of their Premier League and Champions League double destiny, Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their UCL quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Gunners left the Estadio Jose Alvalade with a priceless 1-0 win under their belts from the opening encounter, thanks to Kai Havertz's last-gasp winner off the bench.

Here, Sports Mole runs down everything you need to know about how to follow the second leg.

What time does Arsenal vs. Sporting kick off?

Arsenal vs. Sporting kicks off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday evening.

The contest is taking place at the same time as Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, whom either the Gunners or the Green-Whites could face in the final.

Where is Arsenal vs. Sporting being played?

Arsenal are welcoming Sporting to their Emirates Stadium headquarters, where the Portuguese side memorably bested the Gunners on penalties during the 2022-23 Europa League.

Mikel Arteta's men also suffered a demoralising 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League last time out, but they have not lost back-to-back fixtures at the Emirates all season.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Sporting in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Sporting has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 can be found on channel numbers 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (BT/EE TV).

Online streaming

Fans with a TNT Sports subscription on one of the above TV services can also watch the game via the corresponding app, such as Sky Go or Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, TNT Sports is available via their new official streaming partner HBO Max, which costs £30.99 a month for a sports package.

Highlights

Highlights of the second leg will be made available to view on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and website shortly after full time.

A special Champions League edition of Match of the Day will also show the best bits; the programme starts at 10.40pm on BBC One on Wednesday evening.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Sporting?

A new chapter of club history; Arsenal are aiming to reach successive Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their history, while the Portuguese outfit have never been past the quarter-finals of Europe's elite competition.

Whoever reaches the last four may find themselves up against an unexpected semi-final foe too, as Atletico Madrid - whom Arsenal pummelled 4-0 during the group stage - lead Barcelona 2-0 in their quarter-final encounter.

The Gunners have also never lost to Sporting inside 90 or 120 minutes, while the visitors' last away win over an English club - excluding penalty shootouts - came against Middlesbrough back in the 2004-05 UEFA Cup.

Victory for either side would also do wonders for them psychologically while they fight for domestic titles, but especially in Arsenal's case, as accusations of the dreaded 'bottle' come to the fore again.