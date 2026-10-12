Arsenal vs. Lille: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

The Emirates Stadium hosts Champions League football for the first time since Arsenal's gut-wrenching 2025-26 final defeat this week, as the Gunners take on French powerhouses Lille.

Mikel Arteta's men have consistently gone one better since returning to Europe's top tier in 2023-24, and their quest to finally conquer the continent got off to a strong start in September with a 1-0 win at Napoli.

Meanwhile, Lille catastrophically threw away two leads in a 3-2 home loss to Real Betis on matchday one, and Les Dogues will now meet Arsenal for the first time ever in competitive or non-competitive football.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs. Lille.

What time does Arsenal vs. Lille kick off?

Arsenal vs. Lille will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday, October 13.

The clash is one of nine taking place on the day, including the heavyweight tie between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, which commences at the same time.

Where is Arsenal vs. Lille being played?

Arsenal are welcoming Lille to the Emirates Stadium, where Arteta's side have won each of their three games so far this season, scoring at least two goals each time.

Furthermore, the Gunners went unbeaten in all of their Champions League home matches in 2025-26, winning six of their seven such contests - the outlier a 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon in their quarter-final second leg.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Lille in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Lille has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

Those with the relevant subscription can access TNT Sports 1 on channel 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (EE TV/BT TV)

Online streaming

Fans can stream the game online through HBO Max, TNT Sports' official streaming partner, allowing them to capture the action on phones, computers and games consoles.

A TNT Sports subscription on HBO Max costs £25.99 a month for the first 12 months, after which the price increases to £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available to view on the TNT Sports website and YouTube channel, as well as the official Arsenal YouTube channel.

During the match, the @footballontnt X account will also post the best bits of the action as and when they happen.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Lille?

Despite kicking off another Champions League campaign with all three points on matchday one, Arsenal are only 15th in the early-season league-phase rankings, owing to an inferior goal difference and goals scored total to most of the other victorious teams.

Success on Tuesday could be enough to carry Arsenal into the coveted top-eight places at this embryonic stage, while Lille are languishing in 22nd spot and could drop out of the playoff places without a positive result in North London.

Arteta's side are also aiming to prolong a sensational winning record in the league phase, having come up trumps in each of their last 13 matches at this point of the competition since a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Lille are bidding to snap a disastrous run of eight straight losses away to English teams, having not beaten a Premier League side on the road since a 2002 Intertoto Cup win at Aston Villa.