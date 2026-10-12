Atletico Madrid vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Manchester United will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The 20-time English champions beat Sabah 4-0 in their 2026-27 European opener, while Atletico started their league stage with a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Atletico Madrid vs. Man United kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Atletico Madrid vs. Man United being played?

The Champions League match between Atletico and Man United will be played at the Spanish outfit's home stadium of the Metropolitano Stadium.

The last clash between Atletico and Man United in Madrid came in February 2022, with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The European game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Online streaming

The Champions League clash can be streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the PrimeVideoSport X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel later in the evening.

What is at stake for Atletico Madrid vs. Man United?

This is such a big football match for under-pressure Man United head coach Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils were again uninspiring in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, but they did manage to beat Sabah 4-0 in their Champions League opener.

The pressure is building on Carrick due to a poor start to the campaign, and the 20-time English champions are now taking on an in-form Atletico outfit.

Diego Simeone's side have won each of their last four matches, including a 2-1 victory over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday, but they lost their Champions League opener to Liverpool.

Man United have never beaten Atletico; two of their previous four meetings have been won by the Spanish outfit, while there have also been two draws.

> Our full preview of Atletico Madrid vs. Man United can be viewed here