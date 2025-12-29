Cristiano Ronaldo: "I won't stop until I reach 1,000 goals" as Al-Nassr star edges closer to historic milestone

By Daniel Haidar | 29 Dec 2025 17:06 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 17:43

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to continue playing professional football until he reaches the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

The 40-year-old moved closer to that target on Saturday, scoring twice in Al-Nassr's 3-0 victory over Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League to take his tally to 956 goals for club and country.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday, where he was named Best Middle East Player, Ronaldo was candid about his future plans.

"It's hard to keep playing, but I'm motivated," said the Portugal captain.

"My passion is still huge and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play - whether in the Middle East or in Europe. I always enjoy football and I want to keep playing."

He then delivered the statement that made headlines around the world.

"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number that everyone knows. I will reach 1,000 goals, for sure - if injuries don't stop me."

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022, extended his contract by a further two years in July 2024, keeping him in active football until at least his 42nd birthday.

Despite his determination to continue, Ronaldo acknowledges that retirement is approaching. In an interview with Piers Morgan last month, he admitted his departure from football will come "soon".

"I think I'll be ready. It will be hard, of course. I'll probably cry," he said.

For now, however, Ronaldo continues to deliver on the pitch. He has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances this season, with Al-Nassr currently leading the Saudi Pro League by four points.

Since Ronaldo's arrival, Al-Nassr have won just one trophy - the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023. However, the Portuguese forward's individual numbers remain staggering:

He holds the all-time international scoring record with 143 goals for Portugal, while his 450 goals for Real Madrid represent a club record. He is also the only player in history to score 100 or more goals for four different clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be his final tournament in international football. He famously captained Portugal to their first major trophy at Euro 2016 in France.

While Ronaldo may speak of the end drawing near, his actions suggest otherwise. Until his goal tally reads 1,000, the football world will not be saying goodbye to one of its greatest ever players.

This article was originally published on FotbalPortal.