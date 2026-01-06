Preview: Al-Nassr vs Al Quadisiya - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 06 Jan 2026 20:05

League hopefuls Al-Nassr will welcome Al-Qadsiah to Al-Awwal Park in their gameweek 14 Saudi Pro League encounter on Thursday.

The hosts are second in the standings with 31 points, a point adrift of Al-Hilal, who are top of the table, while Al-Qadsiah are fifth with 24 points.

Match preview

Al-Nassr will enter this contest in second place, after surrendering their position at the top of the table to Al-Hilal following a 3-2 loss in their last outing against Al Ahli SC.

Jorge Jesus’s men won 10 consecutive games from the start of the league, but they have been hit with a different reality, having failed to win (D1, L1) in their last two league fixtures.

Despite their recent slip, Jesus’s team have led the league in goal output, recording 37 strikes in only 12 fixtures, with Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 13 each.

Having been winless in two consecutive fixtures, the former champions will be desperate to get back to winning ways to avoid falling further behind Al-Hilal, who will be in action against the newly-promoted Al-Hazem.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo and his teammates face a difficult task against the Knights of the East, who have been impressive against the home side.

That said, five consecutive victories in front of their fans with 18 goals scored in that run is a testament to how effective the hosts have been in front of their teeming fans.

Meanwhile, Al-Qadsiah's away form leaves much to be desired after managing a solitary win in their last four fixtures away from familiar territory, with the triumph recorded against Al Shabab on the final day of 2025.

However, two victories in their last two league fixtures, with seven goals scored and two conceded, should instil some confidence in them ahead of their trip to Riyadh on Thursday.

With only four points separating them from the final AFC Champions League Elite stage, the away side could move closer to the top three if results elsewhere go their way.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

D

L

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

L

Al Quadisiya Saudi Pro League form:

L

W

L

D

W

W

Al Quadisiya form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

W

W

Team News

Al-Nassr have a few players who will be absent for this encounter, with Saad Al-Nasser and Mohamed Simakan ruled out with ACL and muscle injuries.

Similarly, Sami Al-Najei is also out with a cruciate ligament tear, and the fixture on Thursday will come too soon for the attacking midfielder.

Ronaldo and Felix have scored 13 goals each and, given their contribution to the team this term, they are expected to lead the line, barring any late injury issues.

Sadio Mane will also be missing in this encounter, as he is away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

For the visiting side, Koen Casteels is expected to retain his position in goal, especially because he kept a clean sheet in his last appearance.

In front of Casteels, Gaston Alvarez, Yasser Alshahrani, Nacho Fernandez and Abu Al-Shamat should form the back four.

In attack, the duo of Ronaldo and Felix should get the nod from Jesus to lead the team from the front.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Al Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Martinez, Al Nasser; Brozovic, Wesley, Angelo, Coman; Ronaldo, Felix

Al Quadisiya possible starting lineup:

Casteels; Al Shahrani, Fernandez, Alvarez, Al Shamat; Baah, Juwayr, Weigl, Nandez; Retegui, Quinones

We say: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Quadisiya

Although the visiting side have caused Al-Nassr some problems in their last three meetings, the hosts appear to be in dire straits after failing to win in their previous two league encounters.

That said, Ronaldo and his teammates will be desperate to win on Thursday, and we are backing the home side to claim a 3-1 win.

