AFCON 2025: 'Home refereeing' slammed after Morocco's qualification

Having qualified for the quarter-finals of AFCON 2025 after their victory over Tanzania on Sunday (1-0), Morocco have not escaped controversy. At the final whistle, it was the refereeing decisions that crystallised the debates, particularly a contentious incident that occurred in the dying seconds of the match.

In stoppage time of the AFCON 2025 round of 16 clash between Morocco and Tanzania, inside the Moroccan penalty area, Tanzanian striker Iddy Nado went down after a robust challenge from Adam Masina. Referee Boubou Traore waved play on without flinching, and crucially without consulting VAR. A decision that immediately sparked fury from the Tanzanian bench and players on the pitch, who were convinced a penalty should have been awarded.

Cold fury from the Tanzanian camp over refereeing

In the press conference, manager Miguel Angel Gamondi did not hide his frustration, while trying to maintain some restraint. Still emotional, the coach explained that he had simply asked the referee for explanations, particularly regarding the failure to consult VAR. In his view, the incident was clear enough to at least warrant a review.

In the stadium corridors, his players were somewhat more explicit. "Everywhere else on the pitch, the referee blew for fouls like that throughout the match. Some will say it's excessive, but if he does it elsewhere on the pitch, I think he has to do it in the penalty area too. I think it was unfair," defender Haji Mnoga lamented.

On X, the term "home refereeing" quickly emerged, shared by many African supporters... but also by some Moroccans. Walid Regragui's detractors did not miss the opportunity to reignite the debate, claiming that Morocco, as host nation, have been benefiting from a degree of refereeing leniency since the start of AFCON 2025.

However, it must be acknowledged that the contentious incident could clearly have been punished with a penalty. The contact was real, the challenge was late, and in many other contexts, the penalty spot would likely have been pointed to.

Permissive refereeing rather than biased?

That said, reducing the referee's performance to simple favouritism towards Morocco would be reductive. During the match, several situations also frustrated the Moroccan side. Ayoub El Kaabi was not awarded a penalty when he was clattered by the opposition goalkeeper inside the Tanzanian area, while Ez Abde was on the receiving end of a hefty tackle without any major sanction being handed out.

These elements give more of an impression of very permissive refereeing, almost "English-style", letting the game flow as much as possible, rather than refereeing systematically in favour of the Atlas Lions. A questionable approach, especially in a knockout match, where the slightest decision can swing a qualification.

