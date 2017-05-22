Wimbledon section header

Wimbledon

Victoria Azarenka targets Wimbledon return after having first child

Victoria Azarenka in action against Danka Kovinic during day four of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Victoria Azarenka reveals that she hopes to return to action in time for Wimbledon, seven months after giving birth to her first child.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 23:05 UK

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has revealed that she intends to return to the circuit in time for this summer's Wimbledon after having her first child.

The Belarusian and her boyfriend Billy McKeague welcomed son Leo in December last year, and five months later, Azarenka is aiming to make her comeback in the grass-court season.

In a statement posted to her Twitter page, Azarenka wrote: "My training has been progressing well and I feel ready to start competing."

The two-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she plans to feature in "one of the grass court events" prior to the Championships at the All England Club.

Wimbledon, which begins on July 3, is a relatively happy hunting ground for Azarenka as she has reached the semi-finals twice before, but has never progressed to the showpiece.

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning a point against Falvia Pennetta of Italy during their season-ending tennis WTA Final in Singapore on October 25, 2015
Read Next:
Simona Halep withdraws from Rio Olympics
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victoria Azarenka, Billy McKeague, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,370
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,445
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,445
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,375
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,360
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,145
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,765
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,560
10Alexander Zverev3,150
11Belgium David Goffin3,055
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
13France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,870
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,780
15United States Jack Sock2,415
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Lucas Pouille2,320
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,155
19Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
20Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,065
> Full Version
 