Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has revealed that she intends to return to the circuit in time for this summer's Wimbledon after having her first child.

The Belarusian and her boyfriend Billy McKeague welcomed son Leo in December last year, and five months later, Azarenka is aiming to make her comeback in the grass-court season.

In a statement posted to her Twitter page, Azarenka wrote: "My training has been progressing well and I feel ready to start competing."

The two-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she plans to feature in "one of the grass court events" prior to the Championships at the All England Club.

Wimbledon, which begins on July 3, is a relatively happy hunting ground for Azarenka as she has reached the semi-finals twice before, but has never progressed to the showpiece.