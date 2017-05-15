Maria Sharapova clinches a place in Wimbledon qualifying following a first-round win over Christina McHale at the Italian Open on Monday.

The 30 year-old Russian defeated her American opponent 6-4 6-2 on Monday afternoon to make the second round of the competition in Rome.

Sharapova, ranked 211 in the world, was given a wildcard in Italy as she continues her return from a 15-month drugs ban.

Her win over McHale ensures that she will move inside the top 200 and earn a Wimbledon qualifying place next month, without the need for a wildcard.

Sharapova will play Croatian 16th seed Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in round two of the Italian Open, and if the she makes the semi-finals in Rome, she will qualify for Wimbledon's main draw.