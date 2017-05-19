Maria Sharapova announces that she will attempt to secure her place at Wimbledon through the qualifying round rather than requesting a wildcard.

The 30-year-old has only recently returned from a 15-month doping ban and was denied a spot at her first available Grand Slam when the French Tennis Federation decided against offering her a wildcard for either the main draw or qualifying at the French Open.

Sharapova has moved to prevent a similar scenario happening at Wimbledon, announcing that she will take part in the preliminary rounds at Roehampton in the week leading up to the main tournament.

"A few months ago, I received a wild card offer from Birmingham, one of my most memorable tournaments as a young player. I am so grateful and excited to be playing this event again!" read a statement on her official website.

"Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wild card into the main draw.

"I have already started getting treatment on the injury I sustained a few days ago in Rome, and will begin my preparation as soon I get better."

Sharapova first burst onto the scene by winning Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 2004.