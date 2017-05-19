Wimbledon section header

Maria Sharapova to play Wimbledon qualifiers rather than requesting wildcard

Maria Sharapova of Russia plays a forehand in her second-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during day three of the 2016 Australian Open on January 20, 2016
Maria Sharapova announces that she will attempt to secure her place at Wimbledon through the qualifying round rather than requesting a wildcard.
Friday, May 19, 2017

Maria Sharapova has revealed that she will attempt to secure her place at Wimbledon through the qualifying rounds rather than requesting a wildcard.

The 30-year-old has only recently returned from a 15-month doping ban and was denied a spot at her first available Grand Slam when the French Tennis Federation decided against offering her a wildcard for either the main draw or qualifying at the French Open.

Sharapova has moved to prevent a similar scenario happening at Wimbledon, announcing that she will take part in the preliminary rounds at Roehampton in the week leading up to the main tournament.

"A few months ago, I received a wild card offer from Birmingham, one of my most memorable tournaments as a young player. I am so grateful and excited to be playing this event again!" read a statement on her official website.

"Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wild card into the main draw.

"I have already started getting treatment on the injury I sustained a few days ago in Rome, and will begin my preparation as soon I get better."

Sharapova first burst onto the scene by winning Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 2004.

A general view of the Wimbledon logo on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on June 23, 2014
