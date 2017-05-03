Ilie Nastase banned from Wimbledon's Royal Box

Ilie Nastase's customary invitation to the Royal Box will be blocked by the All England Club due to his behaviour at last month's Fed Cup tie between Romania and Britain.

Wimbledon organisers have confirmed that Romania's Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase will not be invited to the Royal Box at this summer's competition.

The 70-year-old is under investigation over comments made regarding female world number one Serena Williams's unborn child, which were deemed to be racist.

Nastase, a former world number one, also hit out at a "stupid" journalist over the coverage of his comments and recently insulted British player Johanna Konta and captain Anne Keothavong at last month's Fed Cup tie against Great Britain.

It was announced at a press conference on Wednesday that the two-time finalist's customary invitation to the Royal Box will be blocked by the All England Club due to his behaviour.

This year's Wimbledon prize money has increased to a record £31.6m - 12.5% more than 2016 - with the men's and women's singles champions earning £2.2m each.