Serena Williams hits back at Ilie Nastase following his 'racist comments' about her unborn child.

World number one Serena Williams has expressed her 'disappointment' after Ilie Nastase allegedly made racist remarks about her unborn baby.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced last week that she is expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit.

Nastase, who is the Romania Fed Cup captain, was quoted by ESPN as saying, "Let's see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?".

The remarks come amid a separate controversy which has resulted in Nastase being suspended from the Fed Cup for verbally abusing Britain's Johanna Konta.

The Romanian, who left the tennis star in tears, also sparked controversy by inappropriately asking pregnant British captain Anne Keothavong for her room number during a press conference.

In response to Nastase's comments, Williams said in an Instagram post: "It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers.

"I have said it once and I'll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go."

