Serena Williams responds to Ilie Nastase's 'racist remarks' about her unborn child

Serena Williams looks deflated after losing the French Open final to Garbine Muguruza on June 4, 2016
© Getty Images
Serena Williams hits back at Ilie Nastase following his 'racist comments' about her unborn child.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 21:38 UK

World number one Serena Williams has expressed her 'disappointment' after Ilie Nastase allegedly made racist remarks about her unborn baby.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced last week that she is expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit.

Nastase, who is the Romania Fed Cup captain, was quoted by ESPN as saying, "Let's see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?".

The remarks come amid a separate controversy which has resulted in Nastase being suspended from the Fed Cup for verbally abusing Britain's Johanna Konta.

The Romanian, who left the tennis star in tears, also sparked controversy by inappropriately asking pregnant British captain Anne Keothavong for her room number during a press conference.

In response to Nastase's comments, Williams said in an Instagram post: "It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers.

"I have said it once and I'll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go."

✊🏿

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on


Johanna Konta collapses during the US Open on August 31, 2016
Read Next:
Konta leaves suspended Fed Cup match in tears
>
View our homepages for Serena Williams, Ilie Nastase, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,690
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,235
6Canada Milos Raonic4,165
7Japan Kei Nishikori4,010
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,565
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,385
10Belgium David Goffin2,975
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,915
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,880
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,870
14Lucas Pouille2,516
15United States Jack Sock2,450
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17France Gael Monfils2,410
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,145
19Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,135
20Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
> Full Version
 