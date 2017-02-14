Great Britain handed away tie in Fed Cup

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
© SilverHub
Great Britain face a trip to Romania in the World Group II playoffs when they return to Fed Cup action in April.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 16:16 UK

Great Britain have missed out on a rare home tie in the Fed Cup after being drawn away to Romania.

Captain Anne Keothavong had been hopeful of their next clash being staged on home soil after they edged out Croatia on Saturday.

However, after winning four matches in Estonia, the players are on their travels yet again after being paired with Romania.

While Great Britain boast Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in their ranks, Romania can call upon world number four Simona Halep, while they have two other players inside the top 40.

The tie is scheduled to take place - most probably on clay - on April 22 and 23.

Elena Baltacha of Great Britain reacts during the Ladies Singles match against Flavia Pennetta of Italy on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 24, 2013
Read Next:
Keothavong: 'Baltacha will beat cancer'
>
View our homepages for Anne Keothavong, Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Simona Halep, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Canada Milos Raonic4,930
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,830
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,385
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,560
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,505
9France Gael Monfils3,445
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
11Belgium David Goffin2,930
12Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,765
14France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,685
15Australia Nick Kyrgios2,415
16Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
17Lucas Pouille2,131
18Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,875
19United States Jack Sock1,855
20Uruguay flag Pablo Cuevas1,745
> Full Version