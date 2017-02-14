Great Britain handed away tie in Fed Cup

Great Britain face a trip to Romania in the World Group II playoffs when they return to Fed Cup action in April.

Great Britain have missed out on a rare home tie in the Fed Cup after being drawn away to Romania.

Captain Anne Keothavong had been hopeful of their next clash being staged on home soil after they edged out Croatia on Saturday.

However, after winning four matches in Estonia, the players are on their travels yet again after being paired with Romania.

While Great Britain boast Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in their ranks, Romania can call upon world number four Simona Halep, while they have two other players inside the top 40.

The tie is scheduled to take place - most probably on clay - on April 22 and 23.