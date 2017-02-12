United States Tennis Association apologises for singing obsolete "Nazi" Germany anthem

The United States Tennis Association apologises after a version of the German national anthem associated with the Nazi era was sung at a tournament in Hawaii.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 21:33 UK

The United States Tennis Association has apologised after a version of the German national anthem associated with the Nazi era was accidentally sung at a tournament in Hawaii.

The male soloist who performed the anthem at the Fed Cup sang "Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt," which in English translates to "Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world".

Germany's Andrea Petkovic and Alison Riske of the USA were about to play their first-round tie when the anthem was heard.

German team members and fans were left unhappy with the mistake, with Petkovic telling reporters: "I thought it was the epitome of ignorance.

"I've never felt more disrespected in my whole life, let alone in the Fed Cup, and I've played Fed Cup for 13 years now and it is the worst thing that has ever happened to me."

In response, a statement by the USTA was released which read: "The USTA extends its sincerest apologies to the German Fed Cup team and all of its fans for the performance of an outdated national anthem prior to today's Fed Cup competition.

"In no way did we mean any disrespect. This mistake will not occur again, and the correct anthem will be performed for the remainder of this first-round tie."

Although the relevant stanza had traditionally been the opening portion of the Deutschlandlied anthem and was sung prior to Nazi rule of Germany, the words have since become synonymous with the Third Reich, and nowadays, only the third verse is sung as a part of the anthem of Germany.

