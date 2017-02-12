Umpire Arnaud Gabas undergoes successful surgery on his eye to rectify the damage caused by being struck by a ball during Great Britain's meeting with Canada last week.

Arnaud Gabas has undergone surgery to repair a fractured eye socket suffered during Great Britain's Davis Cup victory over Canada last week.

The umpire was struck in the face by Denis Shapovalov, who batted away the ball in frustration and ended up striking the courtside official.

Shapovalov, who was fined £5,600 and saw his nation's hopes of progression in the competition come to an end due to disqualification, offered an apology soon after the incident.

The International Tennis Federation has now revealed that Gabas has had successful surgery to rectify the damage and is recovering at home, quoting the umpire as saying: "I am now concentrating on rest and rehabilitation so I can be back on court in the near future."

The Davis Cup World Group first-round tie in Ottawa was locked at 2-2 when the incident occurred.