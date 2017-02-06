Denis Shapovalov fined over umpire incident

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov is fined £5,600 for an incident in which he hit an umpire in the face with a ball at the Davis Cup.
Canadian player Denis Shapovalov has been fined $7,000 (£5,600) for the incident that led to his disqualification in a David Cup tie against Great Britain's Kyle Edmund on Sunday.

The 17-year-old was two sets and a break down in the contest when he angrily batted away a ball which inadvertently wound up striking umpire Arnaud Gabas in the face.

Shapovalov has now been ordered to pay $2,000 for causing the default plus an additional fine of $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, avoiding the maximum penalty of $10,000 for the latter charge as it was deemed to be unintentional.

The International Tennis Federation could still hand down further punishments, however, with the possibility of a greater fine and a ban from future competitions.

Shapovalov has subsequently apologised for the incident, admitting that he has 'let [his] country down'.

