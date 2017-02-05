Great Britain progress into the Davis Cup quarter-finals after Canada's Denis Shapovalov is disqualified for hitting the ball into the face of the chair umpire.

Great Britain have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup after Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov was dramatically disqualified from his deciding match with Kyle Edmund this evening.

Vasek Pospisil's victory over Dan Evans earlier in the day had taken the contest to a deciding rubber, in which Shapovalov was trailing Edmund 6-3 6-4 2-1 before the match was brought to a premature end.

The 17-year-old had just been broken in the third set when he angrily thumped a ball away, inadvertently hitting it into the face of umpire Arnaud Gabas.

Tie referee Brian Earley subsequently ruled the match as a default win for Edmund and Great Britain, despite the Wimbledon junior champion immediately apologising to the stricken official.

Britain will now take part in a quarter-final in France in April.

You can see a video of the incident which led to the disqualification below: