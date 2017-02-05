Result: Great Britain through to Davis Cup quarters after Canada disqualification

Great Britain progress into the Davis Cup quarter-finals after Canada's Denis Shapovalov is disqualified for hitting the ball into the face of the chair umpire.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 23:06 UK

Great Britain have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup after Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov was dramatically disqualified from his deciding match with Kyle Edmund this evening.

Vasek Pospisil's victory over Dan Evans earlier in the day had taken the contest to a deciding rubber, in which Shapovalov was trailing Edmund 6-3 6-4 2-1 before the match was brought to a premature end.

The 17-year-old had just been broken in the third set when he angrily thumped a ball away, inadvertently hitting it into the face of umpire Arnaud Gabas.

Tie referee Brian Earley subsequently ruled the match as a default win for Edmund and Great Britain, despite the Wimbledon junior champion immediately apologising to the stricken official.

Britain will now take part in a quarter-final in France in April.

You can see a video of the incident which led to the disqualification below:


Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
Read Next:
Evans to play teen in Davis Cup opener
>
View our homepages for Denis Shapovalov, Kyle Edmund, Vasek Pospisil, Dan Evans, Brian Earley, Arnaud Gabas, Tennis
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
Result: Great Britain through to Davis Cup quarters after Canada disqualification
 A teary Andy Murray celebrates winning the Olympic singles title in Rio on August 14, 2016
Andy Murray to miss Davis Cup opener
 Team GB's Nicola Adams celebrates after confirming her place in the semi-finals of the European Games with victory over Stoyka Petova on June 22, 2015
Nicola Adams leaves Great Britain's Olympic boxing programme
British world champion Gallantree retiresJames Ellington 'truly blessed to be alive'Olympic sprinters injured in motorcycle accidentMurray, Farah knighted in New Year's honoursAndy Murray wins BBC SPOTY award
Five Tokyo 2020 events cut from UK Sport fundingEnnis-Hill "so happy" with 2011 Worlds medalBBC SPOTY contenders announcedNicola Adams 'set to turn professional'Heather Stanning announces retirement
> Great Britain Homepage
More Canada News
Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
Result: Great Britain through to Davis Cup quarters after Canada disqualification
 Shawnacy Barber of Canada competes in the Men's Pole Vault final during day three of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 24, 2015
Canadian athlete tested positive for cocaine 'after sex'
 Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 100m on August 14, 2016
Result: Usain Bolt wins ninth Olympic gold with 4 x 100m relay success
Result: Nick Skelton wins show jumping goldResult: Bolt wins third 200m gold at Olympic GamesResult: Grabarz fourth in Olympic high jump finalResult: GB's Grace Reid qualifies for 3m semisResult: Page wins historic silver for Team GB
Result: Team GB miss out in synchronised 10m platformResult: Canada clinch sevens bronze at Team GB's expenseThree GB teams through to rowing finalsBouchard to make "last-minute" Olympics callMilos Raonic pulls out of Olympics
> Canada Homepage


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Canada Milos Raonic4,930
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,830
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,385
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,560
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,505
9France Gael Monfils3,445
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
11Belgium David Goffin2,930
12Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,765
14France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,685
15Australia Nick Kyrgios2,415
16Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
17Lucas Pouille2,131
18France Richard Gasquet1,975
19Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,875
20United States Jack Sock1,855
> Full Version