Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov says that he "blacked out" after inadvertently hitting a Davis Cup umpire in the face with a ball at the weekend.
Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov has said that he "blacked out" after accidentally hitting an umpire in the eye with a ball last weekend.

The 19-year-old was two sets and a break down in his Davis Cup encounter with Great Britain's Kyle Edmund when he frustratedly batted away a ball that wound up striking Arnaud Gabas in the face.

A shocked Shapovalov immediately apologised for the incident, which saw GB automatically handed the win and progression through to the quarter-finals.

"I turned over and saw the official bending down, holding his eye. So from that moment on I was in complete shock and regret right away," Shapovalov told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I kind of blacked out for the next 10 minutes maybe. I remember going to the bench, asking if the ref's OK.

"I've been hit several times in the eye and other parts, so I know how dangerous it is. I'm very lucky he is OK. If things had gone worse I don't think I would have been able to forgive myself and I don't think I would be able to move past it.

"I'm hoping I'll learn from it and move forward so that it is a lesson for me."

The world number 251 was also fined £5,600 for the incident.

