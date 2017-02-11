Johanna Konta and Heather Watson progress through to the Fed Cup World Group II playoffs after overcoming Croatia's Ana Konjuh and Darija Jurak in a final-match decider.

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson have defeated Croatia's Ana Konjuh and Darija Jurak 4-6 6-4 6-3 to help Great Britain into the Fed Cup World Group II playoffs.

Watson had earlier overcome Donna Vekic 6-2 6-4 to give Britain the lead in Estonia, but Konta fell 6-4 6-3 to Konjuh in the other singles match.

It was Britain who came out on top in that deciding doubles rubber, however, despite being broken twice in the opening three games of the first set.

The GB pair soon battled back in the second, earning breaks in the sixth and 10th games, before getting over the line in a tight third set that saw the opening four games go against the serve.

Britain, skippered by Anne Keothavong, will now play one of the four losing nations from the World Group II matches.