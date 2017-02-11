Result: Great Britain qualify for Fed Cup playoffs with win over Croatia

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
© SilverHub
Johanna Konta and Heather Watson progress through to the Fed Cup World Group II playoffs after overcoming Croatia's Ana Konjuh and Darija Jurak in a final-match decider.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 21:21 UK

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson have defeated Croatia's Ana Konjuh and Darija Jurak 4-6 6-4 6-3 to help Great Britain into the Fed Cup World Group II playoffs.

Watson had earlier overcome Donna Vekic 6-2 6-4 to give Britain the lead in Estonia, but Konta fell 6-4 6-3 to Konjuh in the other singles match.

It was Britain who came out on top in that deciding doubles rubber, however, despite being broken twice in the opening three games of the first set.

The GB pair soon battled back in the second, earning breaks in the sixth and 10th games, before getting over the line in a tight third set that saw the opening four games go against the serve.

Britain, skippered by Anne Keothavong, will now play one of the four losing nations from the World Group II matches.

Anne Keothavong
Read Next:
Murray pays tribute to retiring Keothavong
>
View our homepages for Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Ana Konjuh, Donna Vekic, Anne Keothavong, Darija Jurak, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Canada Milos Raonic4,930
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,830
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,385
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,560
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,505
9France Gael Monfils3,445
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
11Belgium David Goffin2,930
12Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,765
14France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,685
15Australia Nick Kyrgios2,415
16Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
17Lucas Pouille2,131
18Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,875
19United States Jack Sock1,855
20Uruguay flag Pablo Cuevas1,745
> Full Version