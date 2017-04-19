Tennis star Serena Williams appears to announce on Snapchat that she is 20 weeks pregnant.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December, revealed the news on Snapchat.

The American tennis pro posted an image showing a hint of a baby bump and added the caption "20 weeks", indicating that she is expecting her first child with Ohanian.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

The 35-year-old, who lost her world ranking earlier this year, has not played competitively since the Australian Open in January when she claimed her seventh title Down Under by defeating her sister Venus Williams in the final.

Serena withdrew from Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March, claiming that she was suffering with a knee injury.