Johanna Konta is not surprised to see her form improve of late, claiming that she has it in her to become the world's best following victory at the Miami Open.
Sunday, April 2, 2017

Johanna Konta claims that her success at the Miami Open was "a long time coming" and has now targeted top spot in the women's tennis rankings.

The British number one picked up the biggest victory of her career on Saturday evening by overcoming Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the Florida final to win the trophy.

Konta is now looking to pick up a first Grand Slam title later this year in an attempt to climb further up the rankings, with her displays Stateside over the past fortnight expected to be enough to see her move up to seventh in the world.

"The belief has been there since I was a little girl," she told reporters. "I'd like to be the best player in the world but there's a lot of work to be done between now and then.

"Everybody's journey is different. I needed a little more time and a little more experience to accumulate the knowledge that I have and re-use it in my matches.

"I play smart tennis and calmer tennis I think. It just took time. On paper it looks like a quick turnaround but it's been a long time coming."

Konta recently became only the fourth British female to make the top 10 since the rankings began in 1975, joining Jo Durie, Virginia Wade and Sue Barker in doing so.

