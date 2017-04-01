British number one Johanna Konta eases to a 6-4 6-3 triumph over Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the 2017 Miami Open.

British number one Johanna Konta has won the Miami Open courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Caroline Wozniacki this evening.

The world number 11 needed just over an hour and a half to see off Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 and claim her second title of 2017.

Konta made a perfect start to the match by breaking to love in the very first game, and she almost moved into a 3-0 lead only for Wozniacki to save a break point and hold for the first time.

The Dane responded with a break of her own, but Konta hit back in kind to keep her nose in front during a topsy-turvy opening set.

Wozniacki levelled things up again in the eighth game, but once more she was unable to back that up and Konta's third break of the set proved to be decisive as she went on to claim a 6-4 win.

It looked like being a similar story in the second as both players lost their opening service games, but three holds then followed as some normality was restored in Miami.

However, Konta then produced a grandstand finish by reeling off four consecutive games to wrap the set up 6-3 and become the first British woman to ever win the tournament.