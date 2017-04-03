Johanna Konta withdraws from Charleston Open

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
British number one Johanna Konta decides to withdraw from the Charleston Open due to illness and a minor injury.
Johanna Konta has made the decision to withdraw from the Charleston Open in order to recover from illness and a minor shoulder injury.

Last week, Konta won the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open, an achievement which moved her up to seventh place in the WTA rankings.

However, she has opted to pull out of the first clay-court event of the season ahead of a potentially demanding schedule over the next three months.

The 25-year-old said: "I'm very sorry to have withdrawn from Charleston, this is a great tournament and I was really looking forward to taking part.

"I was battling a slight shoulder injury and sickness during Miami which has taken hold since the end of the tournament."

Konta could target a return in either Stuttgart or Istanbul at the end of April.

