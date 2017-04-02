Roger Federer: 'I can't believe 2017 form'

Roger Federer admits that his form so far in 2017 has even taken him by surprise after winning the Miami Open to make it three titles already this year.
The 35-year-old missed the last six months of the 2016 season through injury but has come storming back in 2017, picking up an 18th Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open before prevailing at Indian Wells and the Miami Open too.

The latter triumph came at the expense of his great rival Rafael Nadal, 13 years on from their first ever meeting at the same event, and Federer had words of encouragement for the Spaniard following his fifth Miami Open final defeat.

"First of all, congratulations Rafa on a great comeback yourself. I'm happy we are both here together. I enjoy playing against you. This is where it all started for us in 2004 when you were a little boy who grew into a big man and strong man. We have had some epic matches over the years which I didn't always enjoy, but mostly," Federer said on court after his win.

"We have had some great battles over the years and in 2005 when I beat you very luckily here in the final, I also probably told you, 'You are going to win this tournament' and I truly believe you are going to still win this tournament.

"You are too good not to win this one, so all the best for the coming years, of course. Also congratulations to (Nadal's) team - I know everybody is working very hard on your team to get you back in shape, and keep going. The clay-courts are around, so I'm sure you are going to tear it into pieces over there.

"For me, the dream continues. It's been a fabulous couple of weeks here in Miami. Indian Wells was beautiful as well. Of course I'd like to thank my team as well. What a start to the year, I can't believe it. Thank you everybody who has been supporting me throughout this week and this year and also in my more difficult challenging times last year."

The Miami Open title was Federer's 91st Open Era crown and his 26th triumph at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

