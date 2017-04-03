Roger Federer planning two-month rest

Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Miami Open champion Roger Federer does not expect to compete in any clay-court tournaments until the 2017 French Open.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 14:23 UK

Roger Federer has revealed that he does not expect to compete in any clay-court tournaments until the French Open, which starts on May 28.

The 35-year-old continued his excellent start to 2017 at the weekend as he landed the Miami Open title with a 6-3 6-4 victory over great rival Rafael Nadal.

The Miami Open proved to be the third tournament that the Swiss has won since January, although the former world number one has revealed that he is now planning a break of almost two months before the 2017 French Open.

"When I am healthy and feeling good, I can produce tennis like this," Federer told ESPN. "When I am not feeling this good there is no chance I will be in the finals competing with Rafa.

"That is why this break is coming in the clay-court season, focusing everything on the French, the grass and then the hard courts after that. I'm not 24 any more so things have changed in a big way and I probably won't play any clay-court event except the French."

Federer is expected to miss events such as the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, the Rome Masters and the Istanbul Open as he prepares to launch a challenge at Roland Garros at the end of next month.

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
Read Next:
Konta targets world number one spot
>
View our homepages for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,960
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,785
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,305
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,735
6Canada Milos Raonic4,345
7Japan Kei Nishikori4,310
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,385
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,385
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,265
11France Gael Monfils3,010
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,880
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
14Belgium David Goffin2,705
15United States Jack Sock2,510
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17Lucas Pouille2,376
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev2,005
> Full Version
 