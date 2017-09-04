Maria Sharapova proud of US Open run

Five-time Major champion Maria Sharapova says that she is proud of reaching the last 16 at the US Open after a spell out of the sport due to a doping suspension.

Maria Sharapova has revealed that she is taking the positives from reaching the fourth round at the US Open.

The five-time Major champion was competing in her first Grand Slam tournament since completing a suspension for doping but after winning three matches at Flushing Meadows, the Russian lost out in three sets to Anastasija Sevastova on Sunday.

However, Sharapova has said that she is "proud" of her achievements in New York as she moved closer to regaining a place in the world's top 100 before the end of the year.

The 30-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It's been a really great ride in the last week.

"I can take a lot from this week. It's great to get that major out of the way. It was an incredible opportunity. I'm very thankful for the opportunity. I did my best. I can be proud of that."

Earlier at the event, Sharapova played down criticism from Caroline Wozniacki after being allowed to play each of her matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium.