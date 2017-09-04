Maria Sharapova proud of US Open run

Russia's Maria Sharapova celebrates after beating Italy's Flavia Pennetta during their women's singles round robin tennis match at the WTA Finals in Singapore on October 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Five-time Major champion Maria Sharapova says that she is proud of reaching the last 16 at the US Open after a spell out of the sport due to a doping suspension.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 11:24 UK

Maria Sharapova has revealed that she is taking the positives from reaching the fourth round at the US Open.

The five-time Major champion was competing in her first Grand Slam tournament since completing a suspension for doping but after winning three matches at Flushing Meadows, the Russian lost out in three sets to Anastasija Sevastova on Sunday.

However, Sharapova has said that she is "proud" of her achievements in New York as she moved closer to regaining a place in the world's top 100 before the end of the year.

The 30-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It's been a really great ride in the last week.

"I can take a lot from this week. It's great to get that major out of the way. It was an incredible opportunity. I'm very thankful for the opportunity. I did my best. I can be proud of that."

Earlier at the event, Sharapova played down criticism from Caroline Wozniacki after being allowed to play each of her matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Russia's Maria Sharapova celebrates after beating Italy's Flavia Pennetta during their women's singles round robin tennis match at the WTA Finals in Singapore on October 29, 2015
Read Next:
Sharapova dismisses Wozniacki criticism
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Maria Sharapova, Anastasija Sevastova, Caroline Wozniacki, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal7,645
2Scotland flag Andy Murray7,150
3Switzerland Roger Federer7,145
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,690
5Serbia Novak Djokovic5,325
6Alexander Zverev4,470
7Croatia Marin Cilic4,155
8Austria Dominic Thiem4,030
9Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,710
10Japan Kei Nishikori3,195
11Canada Milos Raonic2,870
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,690
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,525
14Belgium David Goffin2,525
15United States John Isner2,425
16United States Jack Sock2,345
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,325
18Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,310
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,225
20Lucas Pouille2,210
> Full Version
 