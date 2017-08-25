Andy Murray draws Tennys Sandgren at US Open

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Former world number one Andy Murray is drawn to play American Tennys Sandgren in the US Open first round.
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 18:00 UK

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive match since an injury to his hip flared up in his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey, but the Scot has declared himself fit for Flushing Meadows.

Murray will face world number 104 Sandgren in his opening contest, while the second seed has been placed in the opposite side of the draw to both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

New world number Nadal will play Dusan Lajovic in their first-round encounter, while Federer has been handed a showdown with American prospect Frances Tiafoe.

British number two Kyle Edmund will go up against Dutchman Robin Haase, with Aljaz Bedene facing highly-rated Russian Andrey Rublev.

In the women's draw, British number one Johanna Konta plays Aleksandra Krunic, but the tie of the round sees Simona Halep go head-to-head with Maria Sharapova.

Heather Watson will hope to record a first-ever win over France's Alize Cornet when they meet in the first round.

Andy Murray celebrates during his match against Juan Martin del Potro at the French Open in June 3, 2017
ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal7,645
2Scotland flag Andy Murray7,150
3Switzerland Roger Federer7,145
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,690
5Serbia Novak Djokovic5,325
6Alexander Zverev4,470
7Croatia Marin Cilic4,155
8Austria Dominic Thiem4,030
9Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,710
10Japan Kei Nishikori3,195
11Canada Milos Raonic2,870
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,690
13Belgium David Goffin2,525
14United States John Isner2,425
15Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,425
16Pablo Carreno Busta2,385
17United States Jack Sock2,345
18Australia Nick Kyrgios2,325
19Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,310
20Lucas Pouille2,210
