Andy Murray draws Tennys Sandgren at US Open

Andy Murray has been drawn against American Tennys Sandgren in the US Open first round.

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive match since an injury to his hip flared up in his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey, but the Scot has declared himself fit for Flushing Meadows.

Murray will face world number 104 Sandgren in his opening contest, while the second seed has been placed in the opposite side of the draw to both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

New world number Nadal will play Dusan Lajovic in their first-round encounter, while Federer has been handed a showdown with American prospect Frances Tiafoe.

British number two Kyle Edmund will go up against Dutchman Robin Haase, with Aljaz Bedene facing highly-rated Russian Andrey Rublev.

In the women's draw, British number one Johanna Konta plays Aleksandra Krunic, but the tie of the round sees Simona Halep go head-to-head with Maria Sharapova.

Heather Watson will hope to record a first-ever win over France's Alize Cornet when they meet in the first round.