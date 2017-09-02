Maria Sharapova dismisses criticism from Caroline Wozniacki after the Russian won her third successive match at the US Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Maria Sharapova has played down criticism from Caroline Wozniacki after she claimed a place in the fourth round of the US Open.

The Russian - who was handed a wildcard to the event despite a recent doping suspension - registered a straight-sets win over Sofia Kenin to move into the last 16 at Flushing Meadows.

In recent days, Wozniacki has questioned why the five-year Major winner had been allowed to play three successive matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium given her absence from the sport, but Sharapova has dismissed the comments from the Dane, who lost in the second round.

Sharapova is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I don't make the schedule. I'm a pretty big competitor. If you put me out in the parking lot of Queens in New York City, I'm happy to play there.

"That's not what matters to me. All that matters to me is I'm in the fourth round. Yeah, I'm not sure where she is..."

Sharapova will play Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the quarter-finals.