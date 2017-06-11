Maria Sharapova to miss Wimbledon qualifying through injury

Maria Sharapova in action against Lauren Davis during day five of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Maria Sharapova announces that she will play no further part in the grass court season due to a muscle injury picked up in Rome last month.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 09:26 UK

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova has been dealt a big injury blow after being ruled out for the entirety of the grass court season.

The 30-year-old, who recently returned to the sport following a 15-month doping ban, was due to go down the qualifying route to take part at Wimbledon next month.

Sharapova sustained a muscle injury in Rome last month that will keep her out of action until the hard court season, however, meaning that she will also sit out AEGON Classic in Birmingham - an event she was recently given a wildcard entry for.

"After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play," she posted on her official Facebook page.

"I want to thank the LTA for their amazing support on my return and providing me with a Birmingham wildcard, a tournament which I hope many of you will be able to attend. I look forward to meeting you there next year.

"I will continue to work on my recovery and my next scheduled tournament is in Stanford."

Sharapova marked her return to action in April with a run to the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open, before making it through to the last 32 of the Madrid Open.

Maria Sharapova in action on day three of the Australian Open on January 20, 2016
Read Next:
No French Open wildcard for Sharapova
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Maria Sharapova, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray10,370
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,445
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Spain Rafael Nadal5,375
5Switzerland Roger Federer5,035
6Canada Milos Raonic4,450
7Austria Dominic Thiem4,145
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,765
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,650
10Alexander Zverev3,150
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,120
12Belgium David Goffin3,055
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,900
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,885
15United States Jack Sock2,415
16France Gael Monfils2,365
17Lucas Pouille2,320
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,155
19Australia Nick Kyrgios2,155
20Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,065
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 