Andy Murray: 'Defeat to Novak Djokovic tough to take'

Andy Murray congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning the men's final match at the French Open on June 5, 2016
© AFP
Sir Andy Murray has mixed feelings following defeat to Novak Djokovic in three sets at the Qatar Open, but says that he is now 'looking forward' to the Australian Open.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 20:57 UK

Sir Andy Murray has insisted that he is happy with his start to the new year despite suffering a "tough" defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Qatar Open final.

The world number one saw his run of 28-consecutive victories come to an end in the Middle East, as he fell to a 6-3 5-7 6-4 loss against the defending champion.

Murray now heads off to Australia for the first Grand Slam of 2017, but he admits that losing the latest battle in his ongoing war with Djokovic - the man he replaced at the top of the men's singles rankings at the end of last year - will take some time to recover from physically speaking.

"It's a tough one to lose," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "It was high level tennis; some of the points were physically tough. But it's still a great way to start the new year and I look forward to the next few weeks."

Djokovic has never lost to Murray after winning the opening set of a match, with this their 36th meeting.

Novak Djokovic in action against Andy Murray in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Novak Djokovic: 'Dream start to 2017'
>
View our homepages for Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,410
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,450
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,315
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,905
6Croatia Marin Cilic3,650
7France Gael Monfils3,625
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,300
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,550
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Lucas Pouille2,156
16Switzerland Roger Federer2,130
17Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,035
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version