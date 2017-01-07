Result: Novak Djokovic beats Andy Murray in Qatar Open final

Novak Djokovic reacts during the French Open final against Andy Murray on June 5, 2016
Novak Djokovic defeats Sir Andy Murray to retain his title at the Qatar Open in Doha.
Novak Djokovic has defeated Sir Andy Murray 6-3 5-7 6-4 to retain his title at the Qatar Open in Doha.

The Serbian claimed victory in the ATP 250 event in two hours 54 minutes to end the world number one's winning streak of 28 consecutive matches.

Murray looked to be out of the contest in the second set but came back from three match points and a break down to ensure a decider.

A determined Djokovic broke in the seventh game of the final set to take advantage, however, and held firm to secure victory in what was the players' last competitive match before the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Murray will still retain his number one ranking despite the defeat, having not competed on the tour prior to the Australian Open in 2016.

