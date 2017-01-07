Novak Djokovic: 'Dream start to 2017'

Novak Djokovic in action against Andy Murray in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
© Getty Images
Novak Djokovic declares that his season is off to "a dream start" after he defeats Sir Andy Murray to retain the Qatar Open title.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 19:54 UK

Novak Djokovic has declared that his season has got off to "a dream start" after he defeated Sir Andy Murray to retain his Qatar Open title.

The Serb ended the world number one's 28-match winning streak on the tour with a 6-3 5-7 6-4 victory on centre court at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

Murray made Djokovic work for the victory, however, serving three match points in the second set to send the contest into a decider.

"Definitely one of the best ways to start a year. When he turned it around, wow, I thought I hope this is not payback time for yesterday," Djokovic told Eurosport afterwards.

"All the way, to the last shot, you never know with Andy. It's no strange occurrence for both of us to play three sets for three hours. It's a very physical battle. We're both going to need a little time to recover.

"To win here, against the biggest rival, is a dream start."

Djokovic will now turn his attentions to retaining his crown at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

View our homepages for Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,410
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,450
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,315
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,905
6Croatia Marin Cilic3,650
7France Gael Monfils3,625
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,300
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,550
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Lucas Pouille2,156
16Switzerland Roger Federer2,130
17Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,035
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand