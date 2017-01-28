Venus Williams is full of praise for Serena Williams after her younger sister won the Australian Open for a seventh time.

Venus Williams has described Serena Williams's victory at the Australian Open as "awesome".

On Saturday, Serena recorded a straight-sets victory over her elder sibling to win the tournament without dropping a set in any of her seven matches.

The new world number one also made it 23 Grand Slam titles - an achievement which breaks Steffi Graf's Open-era record - and Venus was full of praise for her opponent after losing in the final.

The 36-year-old said: "Congratulations Serena on number 23. I have been right there with you, some of them I lost right there against you. It's been an awesome win.

"All those times I couldn't be there, didn't get there, you were there. I'm enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me. I am, God willing, would love to come back. Thank you for all the love."

While Serena replaces Angelique Kerber at the top of the WTA standings, Venus moves up to 11th position.