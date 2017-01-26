Sisters Venus and Serena Williams will meet in a Grand Slam final for a ninth time when they fight for the Australian Open title in Melbourne.

The pair, who have 29 major wins between them, sealed their spots in the showdown with semi-final triumphs in Melbourne.

Venus, 36, became the oldest women's finalist in history by overcoming Coco Vandeweghe 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 in almost two-and-a-half hours.

It was a simpler contest for her sister, though, as she breezed past Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1, hitting 14 winners and converting 83% of her break points.

It has been eight years since the two siblings met in a Grand Slam final, with the last clash coming at Wimbledon, where Serena won 7-6(3) 6-2 to claim the crown.

Venus has reached the Australian Open final just once before in 2003, when she was beaten by her sister, while Serena has won the tournament on six occasions.