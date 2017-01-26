Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Serena, Venus Williams to go head to head in Australian Open final

Serena Williams serves in her match against Christina McHale on day five of the Italian Open on May 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Sisters Venus and Serena Williams will meet in a Grand Slam final for a ninth time when they fight for the Australian Open title in Melbourne.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 09:15 UK

Tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams will face one another in a Grand Slam final for the ninth time when they fight for the Australian Open title.

The pair, who have 29 major wins between them, sealed their spots in the showdown with semi-final triumphs in Melbourne.

Venus, 36, became the oldest women's finalist in history by overcoming Coco Vandeweghe 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 in almost two-and-a-half hours.

It was a simpler contest for her sister, though, as she breezed past Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1, hitting 14 winners and converting 83% of her break points.

It has been eight years since the two siblings met in a Grand Slam final, with the last clash coming at Wimbledon, where Serena won 7-6(3) 6-2 to claim the crown.

Venus has reached the Australian Open final just once before in 2003, when she was beaten by her sister, while Serena has won the tournament on six occasions.

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open on October 9, 2016
Read Next:
Konta: 'I will learn from Williams defeat'
>
View our homepages for Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Coco Vandeweghe, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
> Full Version