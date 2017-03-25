Six Nations header

Six Nations

RFU chief Ian ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks

The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
© Getty Images
The Six Nations will benefit from being reduced from seven weeks to six, according to Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 13:36 UK

Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie has claimed that the quality of the Six Nations will improve if its length is reduced to six weeks in the future.

The tournament, staged annually every February and March, is currently contested by England, Wales, France, Scotland, Ireland and Italy across seven weeks.

Ritchie and the RFU's plans will see a week knocked off to help create space for the new global season, which will be rolled out after the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

"We think it would improve it," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "It would narrow the 'off' periods and help with the broader narrative.

"It's absolutely right to always be thinking about what to do to enhance, improve and make the Six Nations better. We think it is a good route. It may well be that others agree or disagree."

The current seven-week format was introduced in 2003, having previously been staged across 10 weeks.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Read Next:
Gatland: 'Quality players face Lions cut'
>
View our homepages for Ian Ritchie, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
 Dylan Hartley passes the ball during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 8, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Dylan Hartley still in contention for Lions captaincy'
 Rory Best passes the ball during the British and Irish Lions training session held at Scotch College on June 27, 2013
Rory Best hails "monumental" Ireland performance
Jones: 'Ireland were the better team'Hartley: 'England not the finished article'Result: Ireland deny England Grand Slam, world recordCare: England "not thinking about records"Vunipola, Watson start for England
Gatland: 'Quality players face Lions cut'Sexton, Murray fit to face EnglandJones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'Fraser Brown cited for dangerous tackleJones: 'This is just the start for England'
> England Homepage
More Wales News
The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
 George North in action at a Wales training session on August 4, 2015
France to face punishment over bite on George North?
 Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Top players will miss out on British and Irish Lions selection'
Wales unchanged for France clashResult: Wales derail Ireland's Six Nations title hopesJohn Hardie ruled out of Six NationsVern Cotter eyeing Twickenham victoryWarburton: 'Wales are playing for pride'
Barclay to captain much-changed ScotlandNorth recalled by Wales for Scotland clashEddie Jones hails "gritty" England performanceTeam News: Two changes apiece for Wales, EnglandTom Wood a doubt for Wales clash
> Wales Homepage
More France News
The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
 George North in action at a Wales training session on August 4, 2015
France to face punishment over bite on George North?
 Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
Johnny Sexton returns for Ireland against France
Ireland trio expected to be fit for France clashKruis a doubt for Six Nations openerWatson ruled out of Six Nations openerAnthony Watson struck down by injurySix Nations start date 'to remain unchanged'
Result: France thrash Argentina to gain revengeClement Poitrenaud announces retirementResult: England beat France to secure Grand SlamResult: Wales beat France to boost title hopesGatland eyes fifth straight win over France
> France Homepage
More Scotland News
The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
 Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Top players will miss out on British and Irish Lions selection'
 Sports Mole logo
Fraser Brown cited for dangerous tackle on Elliot Daly
Result: England trash Scotland to retain Six Nations titleBilly Vunipola in line for England start?John Hardie ruled out of Six NationsVern Cotter eyeing Twickenham victoryWarburton: 'Wales are playing for pride'
Barclay to captain much-changed ScotlandJosh Strauss ruled out of Six NationsScotland skipper Laidlaw out of Six NationsSexton ruled out of Six Nations openerGatland unhappy with Gregor Townsend snub
> Scotland Homepage
More Ireland News
The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
 Ireland's no. 8 Jamie Heaslip evades a tackle from Scotland's full back Stuart Hogg during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on February 2, 2014
Jamie Heaslip, Rob Kearney doubtful for British & Irish Lions selection
 Rory Best passes the ball during the British and Irish Lions training session held at Scotch College on June 27, 2013
Rory Best hails "monumental" Ireland performance
Jones: 'Ireland were the better team'Hartley: 'England not the finished article'Result: Ireland deny England Grand Slam, world recordGatland: 'Quality players face Lions cut'Sexton, Murray fit to face England
Jones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'Result: Wales derail Ireland's Six Nations title hopesAndrew Trimble ruled out of Six NationsSexton returns for Ireland against FranceIreland trio expected to be fit for France clash
> Ireland Homepage
More Italy News
The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones threatens to retire from rugby due to Italy tactics
 Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during the international Test match between the Australian Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on June 11, 2016
Four changes for England against Italy
Italy make four changes for England clashEddie Jones ready to freshen up England sideSix Nations start date 'to remain unchanged'Result: Argentina edge past ItalyO'Shea confirmed as Italy head coach
Castrogiovanni gets two-week banParisse: 'England deserved win over Italy'Jones pleased with "dominant" England displayResult: Joseph hat-trick guides England to winResult: Italy beat Romania to secure third place
> Italy Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1761
2Saracens1758
3Exeter Chiefs1755
4Bath Rugby1747
5Leicester Tigers1746
6Northampton Saints1744
7Harlequins1742
8Gloucester Rugby1840
9Newcastle Falcons1736
10Sale Sharks1729
11Worcester Warriors1723
12Bristol Rugby1817
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 