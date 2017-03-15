Warren Gatland: 'Top players will miss out on British and Irish Lions selection'

Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Warren Gatland admits that he is "excited about the potential" in the British and Irish Lions' playing ranks, but says picking a final squad is going to be very tough.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 22:12 UK

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has warned that "some real quality players" are going to miss out on inclusion when it comes to naming his squad for this summer's tour of New Zealand.

The 53-year-old, who was also in charge for the victorious 2013 trip Down Under, will announce his travelling party and captain on April 19.

Gatland insists that whittling down his list of options is even tougher this time around compared to four years ago, while also hinting that the final round of Six Nations fixtures may determine who makes the cut.

"It's much harder in a positive way," he told BBC Sport. "There are going to be some real quality players that are going to miss out. It's a nice position to be in. It's not always the way you want it with good players missing out on going on tour. But I am excited about the potential we have at the moment.

"It's about people fronting up under pressure to perform when it really matters. There are a lot of English players who have done well. There is an expectation on England, and Ireland are going to make it extremely difficult. I would not be surprised if Ireland won this weekend.

"Wales needed to front up last weekend against Ireland. Now the Irish are in the same boat this weekend. Scotland will have two home wins but would have been very disappointed with their performance against England. It will be interesting to see how they back that up with a performance under pressure against Italy."

Gatland recently had to deny reports that he is considering stepping down as Wales boss, with his contract due to run until the next Rugby World Cup.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Read Next:
Jones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'
>
View our homepages for Warren Gatland, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More British and Irish Lions News
Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Top players will miss out on British and Irish Lions selection'
 Alun Wyn Jones of Wales in action during the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at Millennium Stadium on March 15, 2014
Brian O'Driscoll, Martin Johnson back Alun Wyn Jones for Lions captaincy
 Sam Warburton of Wales looks on during the RBS Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield Stadium on February 15, 2015
Sam Warburton 'to relinquish Wales captaincy'
Farrell: 'Lions hopes boosted by rule change'Warren Gatland to honour Wales contractGatland to quit Wales after Lions tour?Mallinder unwilling to defend Dylan HartleyGatland unhappy with Gregor Townsend snub
Warren Gatland names Lions coaching trioO'Connell tips Hartley for Lions captaincyGatland wants total commitment from LionsGatland confirmed as Lions head coachPremiership chief unhappy with Lions schedule
> British and Irish Lions Homepage
More England News
Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Top players will miss out on British and Irish Lions selection'
 Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
Jonny Sexton, Conor Murray fit to face England
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'
Fraser Brown cited for dangerous tackleJones: 'This is just the start for England'Result: England trash Scotland to retain Six Nations titleBilly Vunipola named on England benchBorthwick coy on Billy Vunipola inclusion
Billy Vunipola in line for England start?Jones threatens to retire due to Italy tacticsEddie Jones 'feels sorry' for RanieriFour changes for England against ItalyItaly make four changes for England clash
> England Homepage
More Ireland News
Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Top players will miss out on British and Irish Lions selection'
 Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
Jonny Sexton, Conor Murray fit to face England
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'
Result: Wales derail Ireland's Six Nations title hopesAndrew Trimble ruled out of Six NationsSexton returns for Ireland against FranceIreland trio expected to be fit for France clashSexton ruled out of Six Nations opener
Ireland without Sean Cronin for Six NationsSchmidt expecting New Zealand backlashJordi Murphy ruled out for up to nine monthsEngland trio named on player of the year shortlistResult: Ireland earn historic win over New Zealand
> Ireland Homepage
More Wales News
Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Top players will miss out on British and Irish Lions selection'
 Wales forward Ken Owens in action as Adam Jones looks on during the Wales training session at the Vale Hotel on February 11, 2014
Wales unchanged for Six Nations clash against France
 Wales player Leigh Halfpenny kicks at goal during the Autumn international match between Wales and Australia at Millennium Stadium on November 8, 2014
Result: Wales derail Ireland's Six Nations title hopes in Cardiff
John Hardie ruled out of Six NationsVern Cotter eyeing Twickenham victoryWarburton: 'Wales are playing for pride'Barclay to captain much-changed ScotlandNorth recalled by Wales for Scotland clash
Eddie Jones hails "gritty" England performanceTeam News: Two changes apiece for Wales, EnglandTom Wood a doubt for Wales clashEddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves'Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener
> Wales Homepage
More Scotland News
Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland: 'Top players will miss out on British and Irish Lions selection'
 Sports Mole logo
Fraser Brown cited for dangerous tackle on Elliot Daly
 Bros Owen Farrell and Jonathan Joseph celebrate during the Six Nations game between Italy and England on February 14, 2016
Result: England retain Six Nations title with comfortable win over Scotland
Billy Vunipola in line for England start?John Hardie ruled out of Six NationsVern Cotter eyeing Twickenham victoryWarburton: 'Wales are playing for pride'Barclay to captain much-changed Scotland
Josh Strauss ruled out of Six NationsScotland skipper Laidlaw out of Six NationsSexton ruled out of Six Nations openerGatland unhappy with Gregor Townsend snubRoss Ford eyes Scotland cap record
> Scotland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1761
2Saracens1758
3Exeter Chiefs1755
4Bath Rugby1747
5Leicester Tigers1746
6Northampton Saints1744
7Harlequins1742
8Newcastle Falcons1736
9Gloucester Rugby1735
10Sale Sharks1729
11Worcester Warriors1723
12Bristol Rugby1717
> Full Version
 