Six Nations
Mar 18, 2017 at 2.45pm UK
France
20-18
Wales
Lamerat (6'), Chouly (99')
FT

France to face punishment over bite on George North?

George North in action at a Wales training session on August 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Six Nations Rugby confirm that there could still be action taken against a French player following allegations that Wales winger George North was bitten in Saturday's win.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 21:52 UK

Six Nations Rugby have announced that France could face punishment over an alleged bite on Wales winger George North during Saturday's incident-packed Six Nations clash.

France's controversial switch of front-rows while they laid siege to the Welsh line late on before eventually securing a 20-18 victory was questioned by the Wales camp, who are also unhappy about an incident involving North.

Video evidence at the time proved inconclusive and no French player was given an on-field punishment, but the citing commissioner could make a retrospective complaint of foul play within 48 hours - or longer if the identity of the player is uncertain.

"An independent citing commissioner was present at the match and will be reviewing all relevant incidents in the usual way," a statement from Six Nations Rugby read.

"In the event that he wishes to make a citing complaint in respect of the alleged bite (or any other incident), because he considers that there was an act of foul play that warranted a red card, he is required to do so within 48 hours after the conclusion of the match (although in certain circumstances, for example where he is uncertain as to the identity of the player(s) concerned, he is permitted to make his citing complaint after the 48-hour deadline)."

The punishment for biting starts at a 12-week ban and could be extended as far as 24 weeks depending on the severity of the incident.

George Kruis of Saracens catches the ball during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2014
Your Comments
George North in action at a Wales training session on August 4, 2015
