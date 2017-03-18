Six Nations Rugby confirm that there could still be action taken against a French player following allegations that Wales winger George North was bitten in Saturday's win.

Six Nations Rugby have announced that France could face punishment over an alleged bite on Wales winger George North during Saturday's incident-packed Six Nations clash.

France's controversial switch of front-rows while they laid siege to the Welsh line late on before eventually securing a 20-18 victory was questioned by the Wales camp, who are also unhappy about an incident involving North.

Video evidence at the time proved inconclusive and no French player was given an on-field punishment, but the citing commissioner could make a retrospective complaint of foul play within 48 hours - or longer if the identity of the player is uncertain.

"An independent citing commissioner was present at the match and will be reviewing all relevant incidents in the usual way," a statement from Six Nations Rugby read.

"In the event that he wishes to make a citing complaint in respect of the alleged bite (or any other incident), because he considers that there was an act of foul play that warranted a red card, he is required to do so within 48 hours after the conclusion of the match (although in certain circumstances, for example where he is uncertain as to the identity of the player(s) concerned, he is permitted to make his citing complaint after the 48-hour deadline)."

The punishment for biting starts at a 12-week ban and could be extended as far as 24 weeks depending on the severity of the incident.