Wales name an unchanged side for Saturday's Six Nations finale against France.

Wales coach Rob Howley has selected the same 23 players that featured against Ireland for Saturday's Six Nations clash against France in Paris.

Hooker Ken Owens, who made his international debut in 2011, will earn his 50th cap in the tournament finale when he starts alongside Tomas Francis and Rob Evans.

Sam Warburton, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Jake Ball and captain Alun Wyn Jones keep their places, while Jonathan Davies and Scott Williams will work together in midfield.

The back three will consist of George North, Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales have won two of their four matches in this tournament.

Wales team to play France: Halfpenny, North, Davies, S William, L Williams; Biggar, Webb; Evans, Owens, Francis, Ball, AW Jones (capt), Warburton, Tipuric, Moriarty

Replacements: Baldwin, Smith, Lee, Charteris, Faletau, G Davies, S Davies, Roberts