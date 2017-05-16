Six Nations header

Six Nations

England to begin Six Nations defence in Italy

Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
© SilverHub
England will begin their quest for a third successive Six Nations title away to Italy in Rome on Sunday February 4, 2018.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 16:04 UK

England will begin the defence of their Six Nations title away to Italy in Rome on Sunday February 4, 2018.

Eddie Jones's side have won the past two editions of the tournament and are looking to become the first team to win it three times on the bounce in the Six Nations era.

England will welcome Wales to Twickenham in the second week of the 2018 campaign before taking on Scotland and France away and finishing the tournament at home to Ireland on March 17.

Wales and France have both been handed home fixtures on the opening weekend - against Scotland and Ireland respectively - with the tournament remaining a seven-week competition despite calls for it to be cut to five weeks.

"We are delighted to confirm the fixture dates for the 2018 Championship, coming shortly after a record-breaking 2017 edition," Six Nations Rugby chairman Pat Whelan told the tournament's official website.

"We enjoyed record figures across TV and digital and look forward to continuing that trend over the next two seasons."

The fixture schedule for the 2019 tournament has also been released, with England away to Ireland and at home to France in the opening two weekends.

The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
Read Next:
RFU chief wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eddie Jones, Pat Whelan, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England to begin Six Nations defence in Italy
 Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England draw France, Argentina in Pool C for 2019 World Cup in Japan
 England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award
Solomona seals England tour placeEx-England star Moore suffers heart attackRFU chief wants Six Nations cut to six weeksGatland: 'Hartley in contention for captaincy'Best hails "monumental" Ireland display
Jones: 'Ireland were the better team'Hartley: 'England not the finished article'Result: Ireland deny England Grand Slam, world recordCare: England "not thinking about records"Vunipola, Watson start for England
> England Homepage
More Italy News
Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England to begin Six Nations defence in Italy
 The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian Ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones threatens to retire from rugby due to Italy tactics
Four changes for England against ItalyItaly make four changes for England clashEddie Jones ready to freshen up England sideSix Nations start date 'to remain unchanged'Result: Argentina edge past Italy
O'Shea confirmed as Italy head coachCastrogiovanni gets two-week banParisse: 'England deserved win over Italy'Jones pleased with "dominant" England displayResult: Joseph hat-trick guides England to win
> Italy Homepage
More Wales News
Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England to begin Six Nations defence in Italy
 Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England draw France, Argentina in Pool C for 2019 World Cup in Japan
 The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian Ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
France to face punishment over North bite?Gatland: 'Quality players face Lions cut'Wales unchanged for France clashResult: Wales derail Ireland's Six Nations title hopesJohn Hardie ruled out of Six Nations
Vern Cotter eyeing Twickenham victoryWarburton: 'Wales are playing for pride'Barclay to captain much-changed ScotlandNorth recalled by Wales for Scotland clashEddie Jones hails "gritty" England performance
> Wales Homepage
More Scotland News
Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England to begin Six Nations defence in Italy
 Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England draw France, Argentina in Pool C for 2019 World Cup in Japan
 The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian Ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
Gatland: 'Quality players face Lions cut'Fraser Brown cited for dangerous tackleResult: England trash Scotland to retain Six Nations titleBilly Vunipola in line for England start?John Hardie ruled out of Six Nations
Vern Cotter eyeing Twickenham victoryWarburton: 'Wales are playing for pride'Barclay to captain much-changed ScotlandJosh Strauss ruled out of Six NationsScotland skipper Laidlaw out of Six Nations
> Scotland Homepage
More France News
Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England to begin Six Nations defence in Italy
 England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award
 The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian Ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
France to face punishment over North bite?Sexton returns for Ireland against FranceIreland trio expected to be fit for France clashKruis a doubt for Six Nations openerWatson ruled out of Six Nations opener
Anthony Watson struck down by injurySix Nations start date 'to remain unchanged'Result: France thrash Argentina to gain revengeClement Poitrenaud announces retirementResult: England beat France to secure Grand Slam
> France Homepage
More Ireland News
Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England to begin Six Nations defence in Italy
 Eddie Jones pictured on June 18, 2016
England draw France, Argentina in Pool C for 2019 World Cup in Japan
 The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian Ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
Irish Lions hopefuls doubtful for tourBest hails "monumental" Ireland displayJones: 'Ireland were the better team'Hartley: 'England not the finished article'Result: Ireland deny England Grand Slam, world record
Gatland: 'Quality players face Lions cut'Sexton, Murray fit to face EnglandJones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'Result: Wales derail Ireland's Six Nations title hopesAndrew Trimble ruled out of Six Nations
> Ireland Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps2280
2Exeter Chiefs2279
3Saracens2277
4Leicester Tigers2265
5Bath Rugby2258
6Northampton Saints2252
7Harlequins2251
8Newcastle Falcons2249
9Gloucester Rugby2246
10Sale Sharks2240
11Worcester Warriors2232
12Bristol Rugby2220
> Full Version
 