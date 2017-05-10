England will face France and Argentina in Pool C, while Wales draw Australia and Georgia for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Eddie Jones and his players learned their fate this morning when the draw was made at the Kyoto State Guest House.

As well as France and Argentina in Pool C, England will face two other opponents who are yet to qualify, while Wales have been drawn against Australia and Georgia in Pool D.

Ireland and Scotland have been placed in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, while New Zealand, South Africa and Italy will face off in Pool B.

England will be aiming to do better than their dismal home World Cup in 2015, where they failed to progress out of their group during the tournament.

The finals in Japan will be staged between September 20 to November 2 in two years' time.

Draw in full:

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Play-off winner

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2

Pool D: Australia , Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2