Four changes for England against Italy

Six Nations
Feb 26, 2017 at 3pm UK
England
vs.
Italy
 

Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during the international Test match between the Australian Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on June 11, 2016
Eddie Jones makes four changes to his England side to take on Italy in the Six Nations this weekend.
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:20 UK

Eddie Jones has made four changes to his England side to play Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Jonny May has come in for Jack Nowell on the wing, while Ben Te'o will make his first start as he replaces Jonathan Joseph at outside centre.

Danny Care replaces Ben Youngs to partner George Ford at scrum-half, and there is one change in the back row as James Haskell returns in place of Jack Clifford.

"We have had a good two-week preparation for Italy and we're ready to go," said Jones. "We trained very well in the city last week and this week the training has been very impressive. The boys are really on song, we have had great competition for places, and we've picked a very strong 23 to play against Italy.

"Selection was tough. Ben Te'o at 13 gives us another way of playing the game. We are excited about seeing him, George Ford and Owen Farrell play together in the midfield.

"Ben Youngs has been outstanding for us at number nine, but Danny Care gets the starting jersey this week. For the first half he'll give us a lot of speed and running at the base of the ruck as well as the scrum. Ben will then come on and finish the game.

"Tom Wood has been great for us at seven, and Jack Clifford did well against Wales but James Haskell has the starting role on Sunday; he has come back to a much better level of fitness and we are sure his explosive actions will help us in the first part of the game."

England side vs. Italy: Mike Brown, Jonny May, Ben Te'o, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Danny Care, Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley, Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, James Haskell, Nathan Hughes

Joe Marler looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on November 7, 2013
