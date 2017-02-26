Mako Vunipola is named in England's enlarged 28-man group for the meeting with Italy, while brother Billy Vunipola joins up with the squad to be fully assessed.

Mako and Billy Vunipola have both been named in England's training group ahead of next Sunday's Six Nations clash with Italy at Twickenham.

The Red Rose lead the way in the standings after winning both of their games so far - a narrow 19-16 triumph over France in their opener and a late 21-16 victory against Wales last time out.

Two key men have now been welcomed back into the fold for a game in which boss Eddie Jones intends to freshen things up, with Mako coming through his first match in nine months - Saracens' loss to Gloucester Rugby - unscathed to take his place in the 28-man party.

Brother Billy has not been named as part of the enlarged squad, but he will join up with England at their Surrey training base this week so that his recovery can be closely monitored following a lengthy layoff of his own.

James Haskell, struggling with a toe problem of late, also makes the cut as one of 15 forward players, while Henry Slade and Ben Te'o are among those to retain their place in this side.

England squad in full:

Forwards: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Northampton), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mike Williams (Leicester), Tom Wood (Northampton)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester)