Six Nations
Feb 26, 2017 at 3pm UK
England
vs.
Italy

England welcome back Vunipola brothers ahead of Italy clash

Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
© Getty Images
Mako Vunipola is named in England's enlarged 28-man group for the meeting with Italy, while brother Billy Vunipola joins up with the squad to be fully assessed.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 21:38 UK

Mako and Billy Vunipola have both been named in England's training group ahead of next Sunday's Six Nations clash with Italy at Twickenham.

The Red Rose lead the way in the standings after winning both of their games so far - a narrow 19-16 triumph over France in their opener and a late 21-16 victory against Wales last time out.

Two key men have now been welcomed back into the fold for a game in which boss Eddie Jones intends to freshen things up, with Mako coming through his first match in nine months - Saracens' loss to Gloucester Rugby - unscathed to take his place in the 28-man party.

Brother Billy has not been named as part of the enlarged squad, but he will join up with England at their Surrey training base this week so that his recovery can be closely monitored following a lengthy layoff of his own.

James Haskell, struggling with a toe problem of late, also makes the cut as one of 15 forward players, while Henry Slade and Ben Te'o are among those to retain their place in this side.

England squad in full:

Forwards: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Northampton), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mike Williams (Leicester), Tom Wood (Northampton)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Read Next:
Vunipola left out of England training squad
>
View our homepages for Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola, Eddie Jones, James Haskell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
England welcome back Vunipola brothers ahead of Italy clash
 Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Mako Vunipola left out of England training squad ahead of Italy match
 England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Eddie Jones ready to freshen up England side for Italy match
Eddie Jones hails "gritty" England performanceTeam News: Two changes apiece for Wales, EnglandSouthgate visits England rugby campTom Wood a doubt for Wales clashEddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves'
George Kruis ruled out of Six NationsJones: 'Disjointed England must improve'Hartley 'in a good place' ahead of Six NationsEngland select Marler for Six Nations openerKruis a doubt for Six Nations opener
> England Homepage
More Saracens News
Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
England welcome back Vunipola brothers ahead of Italy clash
 Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Mako Vunipola left out of England training squad ahead of Italy match
 Brad Barritt catches the ball during the England training session held at Pennyhill Park on November 25, 2014
Brad Barritt to face disciplinary hearing over Geoff Parling tackle?
Vunipola to miss Six Nations with knee injuryEngland trio named on player of the year shortlistMark McCall 'disappointed' to see Ashton leaveEngland's Itoje ruled out of Autumn InternationalsEngland waiting on Itoje hand injury extent
Report: Chris Ashton on his way to ToulonDai Young: 'Wasps deserved to lose'McCall: 'Farrell on verge of return'McCall: 'Farrell making good progress'Hargreaves retires after concussion
> Saracens Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1552
2Saracens1549
3Bath Rugby1546
4Exeter Chiefs1545
5Leicester Tigers1542
6Harlequins1537
7Newcastle Falcons1536
8Northampton Saints1535
9Gloucester Rugby1534
10Sale Sharks1529
11Worcester Warriors1518
12Bristol Rugby1513
> Full Version