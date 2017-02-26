Eddie Jones is looking to pick "a different sort of side" for the visit of Italy to Twickenham later this month, as England aim to prolong their winning run to 17 games.

The Red Rose battled past Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday to prolong their winning run to 16 games since Jones took charge at the tail end of 2015.

England's opening two matches in their Grand Slam defence has started to take its toll on certain players, however, with the former Japan boss now prepared to chop and change his side for the visit of Italy on February 26.

"We'll look at playing a different sort of side. I've got some ideas of how we want to play against Italy, we will change it up a bit," he told reporters.

"We want to play a different sort of game against them and it's a great chance for us to do something different. We had a few guys going into the game [against Wales] who weren't absolutely 100 per cent. Our medical team is going to be very busy.

"It looks like we might have Anthony [Watson] coming back which is fantastic. We're slowly, slowly getting a little bit stronger. Any changes will not be because I'm unhappy with the guys who played against Wales, but because I want to keep developing the team."

England top the Six Nations standings after two games, sitting two points ahead of Ireland and three in front of Wales.