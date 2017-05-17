The RFU announces that chief executive Ian Ritchie will step down this summer after a five-year spell.

The RFU has announced that Ian Ritchie will step down as chief executive this summer.

Ritchie has held the position for the past five years, and in that time England have won the Six Nations in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Grand Slam last year.

In total, the England teams, including the women's and Under-20s, have won three Grand Slams and four world titles during Ritchie's term.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the RFU," he said in a statement. "I'm proud to have been part of the rugby family, working with so many talented, passionate and committed teams at every level of the game and of the Union.

"Rugby is a special sport, and one which is very hard to leave, but after a 40-year career and seven CEO roles, I will retire at the end of the summer with a lifetime of memories, many of which have rugby at heart. I would like to thank Andy Cosslett, the Board, and everyone at the RFU for their support."

Ritchie also oversaw the home World Cup, but it was a disappointing campaign for England as they failed to make it out the pool stage.

The RFU has confirmed that a new chief executive will be appointed at the end of the summer.