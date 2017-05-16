Eddie Jones has admitted that he pick New Zealanders for England, if they are eligible.

England coach Eddie Jones is adamant that he will select New Zealand-born players if they qualify to play.

His comments after World Rugby decided to extend the current resident qualify period from three years to five.

However, after Willi Heinz and Jason Woodward, both of whom came to England from Super Rugby, Jones has insisted that he will not players out if they are eligible for selection.

He told PA Sport: "It's not my job to worry about how they qualify, it's my job to pick players that qualify.

"I don't care how they qualify, I'll pick them. That's the rules we play under. I obey them like any good schoolteacher does."

World Rugby's updated residency rule does not come into effect until December 2020.