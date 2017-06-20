Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly testify in court on July 31 regarding his alleged tax fraud.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly testify in court on July 31 in relation to the investigation into his alleged tax fraud.

Spanish prosecutors have accused the Portugal international of defrauding the tax authorities of €14.8m (£12.9m).

It has been alleged that the four-time Ballon d'Or winner has paid insufficient taxes between 2011 and 2014, with the earnings related to image rights.

According to El Confidencial, Ronaldo will appear before a Spanish judge in Pozuelo next month to give evidence, which means that he is likely to miss Real's pre-season friendly against Barcelona in Miami on July 29.

After both parties testify, the judge will make a ruling on the lawsuit, which will either result in Ronaldo accepting culpability and paying a €35m (£30.9m) fine or taking the case to court.

The footballer's defence will reportedly argue that the majority of his image rights earnings came from outside of Spain.