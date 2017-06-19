General view of the Emirates

Arsenal agree partnership deal with Universal Pictures

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal reportedly agree a partnership with Universal Pictures, which could see numerous first-team players appearing in promotional trailers.
Monday, June 19, 2017

Arsenal players could reportedly feature in promotional trailers for new films after the club agreed a partnership deal with Universal Pictures.

As part of the agreement, the Premier League outfit will help promote numerous Universal movies, and they have begun doing just that as they brought 'minions' onto the pitch on the final day of last season to boost the profile of the new Despicable Me 3 film.

According to the London Evening Standard, some of the Gunners' top players could be used to star in trailers for future movies.

"This partnership with Illumination and Universal Pictures is the first of its kind for the club and one we are extremely excited about," Arsenal's chief commercial officer Vinai Venkatesham is quoted as saying.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for both the club and the studio to be introduced to new audiences and we are already working closely with them to engage with our supporters in the UK and Ireland around their upcoming film releases."

Arsenal will have a documentary about their 1989 title win created by Universal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
